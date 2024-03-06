Bagnaia, who races for Ducati, is the hot favourite to add another trophy to his bulging cabinet, though several contenders will be determined to halt his dominance.

Marc Márquez will ride for Gresini Racing aboard a Ducati in 2024, throwing a curveball into proceedings as experts and fans await to see whether he will emerge as a genuine threat to Bagnaia at the top of the charts.

Márquez is the last rider to successfully clinch three consecutive MotoGP titles – plus a bonus fourth for good measure – between 2016 and 2019. The power may be in his hands to prevent a similar era of dominance from emerging.

How to watch MotoGP on TV

MotoGP will be shown on TNT Sports throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Watch MotoGP live stream

You can also tune in with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

MotoGP 2024 schedule

10th March – Qatar (Lusail International Circuit)

24th March – Portugal (Autódromo Internacional do Algarve)

14th April – Americas (Circuit of The Americas)

28th April – Spain (Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto)

12th May – France (Le Mans)

26th May – Catalunya (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya)

2nd June – Italy (Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello)

16th June – Kazakhstan (Sokol International Racetrack)

30th June – Netherlands (TT Circuit Assen)

7th July – Germany (Sachsenring)

4th August – Great Britain (Silverstone)

18th August – Austria (Red Bull Ring-Spielberg)

1st September – Aragon (MotorLand)

8th September – San Marino (World Circuit Marco Simoncelli)

22nd September – India (Buddh International Circuit)

29th September – Indonesia (Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit)

6th October – Japan (Mobility Resort Motegi)

20th October – Australia (Phillip Island)

27th October – Thailand (Chang International Circuit)

3rd November – Malaysia (Sepang International Circuit)

17th November – Comunitat (Valenciana Ricardo Tormo Circuit)

