How to watch Thailand MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream: Race weekend schedule
Your guide to watching Thailand MotoGP 2025 live on TV this weekend.
Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will miss the opening race of the 2025 season in Thailand through injury.
The Spanish rider – who switched from Prima Pramac Racing to Aprilia during the off-season – suffered a hand injury during pre-season testing in Sepang, Malaysia.
He has undergone two bouts of surgery to fix the problem, but has been ruled out of the first race. Martin will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori for the opener.
Francesco Bagnaia, who was denied a hat-trick of titles by Martin last season, clinched pole position, fastest lap and the race win in Thailand a year ago.
The Ducati Lenovo rider will seek to exploit Martin's absence to build an early points lead. Six-time champion Marc Márquez will also return to the track this weekend.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Thailand MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.
When is the Thailand MotoGP 2025?
The Thailand MotoGP takes place on Sunday 2nd March 2025.
The race begins at 8am UK time.
How to watch the Thailand MotoGP on TV
The Thailand MotoGP will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
Live stream the Thailand MotoGP online
You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.
Friday 28th February
- Free Practice 1 – 2am
Saturday 1st March
- Free Practice 2 – 1:40am
- Qualifying – 3:50am
- Sprint – 8am
Sunday 2nd March
- Race – 8am
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.