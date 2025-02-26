He has undergone two bouts of surgery to fix the problem, but has been ruled out of the first race. Martin will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori for the opener.

Francesco Bagnaia, who was denied a hat-trick of titles by Martin last season, clinched pole position, fastest lap and the race win in Thailand a year ago.

The Ducati Lenovo rider will seek to exploit Martin's absence to build an early points lead. Six-time champion Marc Márquez will also return to the track this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Thailand MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Thailand MotoGP 2025?

The Thailand MotoGP takes place on Sunday 2nd March 2025.

The race begins at 8am UK time.

How to watch the Thailand MotoGP on TV

The Thailand MotoGP will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Thailand MotoGP online

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Thailand MotoGP schedule

All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.

Friday 28th February

Free Practice 1 – 2am

Saturday 1st March

Free Practice 2 – 1:40am

Qualifying – 3:50am

Sprint – 8am

Sunday 2nd March

Race – 8am

