Marc Márquez was on course for a third win in 2025 at the Americas MotoGP before his crashing allowed Ducati Lenovo teammate Francesco Bagnaia to claim his first victory of the season.

Álex Márquez of BK8 Gresini Racing crossed the line in second to move one point above his older brother at the top of the Riders' Championship standings – with Bagnaia 12 points back – while Ducatti are the runaway leaders in the Constructors' Championship.

After the events in Texas, there are some big questions to answer at the Lusail International Circuit.

Can Bagnaia make it two in two on a track where he tasted victory last year? Will Marc Márquez respond to restore the status quo? Or can Álex Márquez build on his consistent start with his first win in 2025?

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Qatar MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Qatar MotoGP 2025?

Qatar MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 13th April 2025.

The race begins at 6pm UK time.

How to watch the Qatar MotoGP 2025 on TV

The Qatar MotoGP will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Qatar MotoGP 2025 online

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Qatar MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.

Friday 11th April

Free Practice 1 – 1:45pm

Practice – 6pm

Saturday 12th April

Free Practice 2 – 1pm

Qualifying – 1:40pm

Sprint – 8pm

Sunday 13th April

Race – 6pm

