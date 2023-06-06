The 91st edition of the iconic endurance race will push drivers to their limits as they each seek to navigate gruelling stints.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the ultimate tests of stamina and speed, endurance and energy, and it's all coming live to your screens this weekend.

Teams of three drivers are handed time in the car between 45 minutes and four hours. Whichever trio completes the furthest distance in the allotted 24-hour window will be crowned champions.

Last year saw ex-Formula 1 drivers Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley join forces with Ryo Hirakawa to claim a fifth successive victory for Toyota Gazoo Racing. Buemi has won four titles, Hartley has triumphed three times, while this was Hirakawa's maiden title.

Fans around the world will be excited to tune in once more to see whether that same trio can make it back-to-back wins on the hallowed circuit at Le Mans.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the UK, including full TV schedule and coverage details.

When is the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023?

The race begins on Saturday 10th June 2023.

It begins at 3pm UK time and runs for a full 24 hours – as the name suggests – before coming to a close at 3pm on Sunday 11th June.

Check out the schedule and coverage details below.

How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans on TV and live stream

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK.

Eurosport 1 and 2 will boast plenty of coverage of all the sessions across each day as the schedule progresses.

You can stream every session of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 live and on-demand on discovery+.

The discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

You can also add discovery+ Entertainment & Sport to your Amazon Prime Video account by signing up for the service as an add-on.

24 Hours of Le Mans TV schedule

All UK time.

Wednesday 7th June

1pm-4pm – Free practice 1

6pm-7pm – Qualifying session

9pm-11pm – Free practice 2

Thursday 8th June

2pm-5pm – Free practice 3

7pm-7:30pm – Hyperpole

9pm-10pm – Free practice 4

Saturday 10th June

11am–11:15am – Warm up

3pm – Race start

Sunday 11th June

3pm – Race ends

