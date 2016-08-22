But he celebrated too soon, and after dancing around Navruzov for the last 18 seconds of the match, the judges penalised him for not engaging in the fight.

Then, after his corner appealed, the judges just gave the medal to Navruzov.

Ganzorig's coaches exploded with anger, throwing their shoes at the floor with force. One of them stripped down to his pants in protest.

He didn't get the medal back.

In footage from the match, the crowd can be heard becoming increasingly riotous and the commentator says: “This is not what the sport is about…this is wrong. We will not see these men again in international wrestling, there is no doubt about that. Leave immediately.”