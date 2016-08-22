Mongolia wrestling coaches strip off in protest against judges' decision
The coaches of a Mongolian wrestler stripped off in a fit of fury yesterday after the judges' decision against him in his bronze-medal match.
Ganzorigiin Mandakhnaran had been leading against his opponent, Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan, by seven points to six, and was about to win a bronze medal in the 65kg freestyle wrestling in Rio.
But he celebrated too soon, and after dancing around Navruzov for the last 18 seconds of the match, the judges penalised him for not engaging in the fight.
Then, after his corner appealed, the judges just gave the medal to Navruzov.
Ganzorig's coaches exploded with anger, throwing their shoes at the floor with force. One of them stripped down to his pants in protest.
He didn't get the medal back.
In footage from the match, the crowd can be heard becoming increasingly riotous and the commentator says: “This is not what the sport is about…this is wrong. We will not see these men again in international wrestling, there is no doubt about that. Leave immediately.”