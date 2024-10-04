Last time out, the 37-year-old saw off Jiri Prochazka – who he initially won the title against – in a devastating display, ended by a second-round TKO.

Rountree Jr does not boast the same pedigree, but has strung together five consecutive victories stretching back to 2021 to earn a shot at Pereira.

Elsewhere on the card, Raquel Pennington puts her Women's Bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Peña. Veteran star José Aldo will also seek to put on a show in the 41st professional MMA encounter of his career.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 307, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 307 start time?

UFC 307 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 6th October 2024.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 307 on TV and live stream

UFC 307 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 307 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 307 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 307 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 307 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Alex Pereira (c) v Khalil Rountree Jr – Light Heavyweight

Raquel Pennington (c) v Julianna Peña – Women's Bantamweight

José Aldo v Mario Bautista – Bantamweight

Ketlen Vieira v Kayla Harrison – Women's Bantamweight

Roman Dolidze v Kevin Holland – Middleweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Stephen Thompson v Joaquin Buckley – Welterweight

Marina Rodriguez v Iasmin Lucindo – Women's Strawweight

Austin Hubbard v Alexander Hernandez – Lightweight

César Almeida v Ihor Potieria – Middleweight

Early preliminary card

Ryan Spann v Ovince Saint Preux – Light Heavyweight

Carla Esparza v Tecia Pennington – Women's Strawweight

Court McGee v Tim Means – Welterweight

