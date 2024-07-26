It's the second time they've clashed after their no-contest in March 2021, which was ended early due to an accidental eye-poke.

Muhammad has won five fights in a row since that bout, while Edwards is on a 12-fight win streak, with the 32-year-old defending his UFC welterweight championship twice.

Tom Aspinall defends his UFC interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes, which is also a highly-anticipated rematch.

The Brit suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into their first bout in July 2022, and he can avenge that defeat this weekend.

UFC 304 is a stacked card, with Paddy Pimblett, Arnold Allen, Muhammad Mokaev and Molly McCann also in action in Manchester.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 304, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 304 start time?

UFC 304 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 28th July 2024.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 304 on TV and live stream

UFC 304 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 304 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 304 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 304 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 304 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Leon Edwards (c) v Belal Muhammad 2 – welterweight title bout

Tom Aspinall (ic) v Curtis Blaydes 2 – heavyweight interim title bout

Bobby Green v Paddy Pimblett – lightweight bout

Muhammad Mokaev v Manel Kape – flyweight bout

Arnold Allen v Giga Chikadze – featherweight bout

Nathaniel Wood v Daniel Pineda - featherweight bout

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Molly McCann v Bruna Brasil – strawweight bout

Mick Parkin v Lukasz Brzeski – heavyweight bout

Oban Elliott v Preston Parsons – welterweight bout

Christian Leroy Duncan v Robert Bryczek – middleweight bout

Sam Patterson v Kiefer Crosbie - welterweight bout

Shauna Bannon v Ravena Oliveira - strawweight bout

Modestas Bukauskas v Marcin Prachnio - light-heavyweight bout

