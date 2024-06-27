Fans have not been left completely disappointed, though, as the new headliner fight will see Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira put his title on the line against No. 1 challenger Jiří Procházka in Las Vegas.

As far as replacement fights go, they don't come much bigger or better. If anything, Pereira versus Procházka has the makings of a far superior fight than the originally slated McGregor comeback.

Pereira claimed the vacant Light Heavyweight title in November 2023 after toppling Procházka in a terrific encounter. Their rematch should be a cracking affair between two fighters at the top of their game.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 303, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 303 start time?

UFC 303 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 30th June 2024.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 303 on TV and live stream

UFC 303 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 303 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 303 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 303 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 303 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Alex Pereira v Jiri Procházka – Light Heavyweight

Brian Ortega v Diego Lopes – Featherweight

Anthony Smith v Carlos Ulberg – Light Heavyweight

Mayra Bueno Silva v Macy Chiasson – Women's Bantamweight

Ian Machado Garry v Michael Page – Welterweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Joe Pyfer v Marc-Andre Barriault – Middleweight

Charles Jourdain v Jean Silva – Featherweight

Cub Swanson v Andre Fili – Featherweight

Payton Talbott v Yanis Ghemmouri – Bantamweight

Early preliminary card – not live on UK TV

Michelle Waterson-Gomez v Gillian Robertson – Women's Strawweight

Andrei Arlovski v Martin Buday – Heavyweight

Rei Tsuruya v Carlos Hernandez – Flyweight

Ricky Simon v Vinicius Oliveira – Bantamweight

