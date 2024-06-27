UFC 303 live stream and TV: Alex Pereira v Jiří Procházka 2 UK time, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 303, including the Alex Pereira v Jiří Procházka start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
UFC 303 will go ahead with a new headline fight after Conor McGregor pulled out of his long-awaited comeback showdown against Michael Chandler.
The Irishman, who has not fought in the UFC since a pair of defeats to Dustin Poirier in 2021, reportedly suffered an injury in the lead-up to his return, according to UFC president Dana White.
Fans have not been left completely disappointed, though, as the new headliner fight will see Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira put his title on the line against No. 1 challenger Jiří Procházka in Las Vegas.
As far as replacement fights go, they don't come much bigger or better. If anything, Pereira versus Procházka has the makings of a far superior fight than the originally slated McGregor comeback.
Pereira claimed the vacant Light Heavyweight title in November 2023 after toppling Procházka in a terrific encounter. Their rematch should be a cracking affair between two fighters at the top of their game.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 303, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
What is the UFC 303 start time?
UFC 303 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 30th June 2024.
The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.
UFC 303 on TV and live stream
UFC 303 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 303 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 303 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 303 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 303 fight card
Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am
- Alex Pereira v Jiri Procházka – Light Heavyweight
- Brian Ortega v Diego Lopes – Featherweight
- Anthony Smith v Carlos Ulberg – Light Heavyweight
- Mayra Bueno Silva v Macy Chiasson – Women's Bantamweight
- Ian Machado Garry v Michael Page – Welterweight
Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am
- Joe Pyfer v Marc-Andre Barriault – Middleweight
- Charles Jourdain v Jean Silva – Featherweight
- Cub Swanson v Andre Fili – Featherweight
- Payton Talbott v Yanis Ghemmouri – Bantamweight
Early preliminary card – not live on UK TV
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez v Gillian Robertson – Women's Strawweight
- Andrei Arlovski v Martin Buday – Heavyweight
- Rei Tsuruya v Carlos Hernandez – Flyweight
- Ricky Simon v Vinicius Oliveira – Bantamweight
