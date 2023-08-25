Baseball has long been the least popular of the United States' three big sporting exports, trailing some way behind both the NFL and NBA, but it does feel like popularity is growing.

It can be hard for UK fans to get their heads around a sport in which teams will play more than 150 games in a single season, but tuning in for late-season and play-off games, when every home run and result really does matter, is the best way to get a taste for what it's really all about.

Luckily for supporters on this side of the Atlantic, TNT Sports have shown a real commitment in their MLB coverage - and there are even plenty of games you can catch without staying up all night!

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the MLB in the UK, including season schedule and coverage details.

When does the MLB 2023 season end?

The MLB regular season, which got underway at the end of March, wraps up on Sunday 1st October.

That's when the fun really begins, as the post-season play-offs get going – with the Wild Card Series in the first week of October, followed by the Division Series, and then the League Championship Series.

That is all leading up to the World Series, which starts in the final week of October and runs into early November, and will pit the league's two best sides against each other.

How to watch the MLB on TV in the UK

The MLB will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month.

You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Watch MLB live stream online

You can watch the MLB online with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

