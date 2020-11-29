The Baddest Man on the Planet is considered among the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time and the 54-year-old will hope to put on a show against another retired great.

Jones Jr only hung up the gloves in 2018 after a sprawling 29-year career spanning four different decades.

The 51-year-old recorded 66 victories in 75 bouts throughout his long career and picked up multiple titles in four different weight categories.

The pair will hope to put on a spectacle for fans across the globe even if the arena itself won't be as lively as they will have hoped when first organised.

Check out all the latest details about Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson v Jones Jr will go ahead in the early hours of Sunday 29th November 2020 in UK time.

It was originally slated for mid-September, but was knocked back into November due to COVID restrictions.

It's going to be a late one for boxing fans on this side of the pond to catch a live glimpse of the veteran superstars battling it out.

What time is Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr?

The main event – Tyson v Jones Jr – is expected to go ahead any time from 4am, but it could be closer to 4:30am by the time both men enter the ring.

The undercard begins around 1am UK time. Much depends on the length of the undercard as to how long fans will be waiting for the main event.

Where is Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr held?

The fight will go ahead at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA.

The iconic arena has hosted numerous superstars over the years including Oscar De La Hoya, Lennox Lewis, Vitali Klitschko, Manny Pacquiao and Jones Jr himself.

Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr undercard

A range of talents will join Tyson and Jones Jr on the billing for the big evening:

Badou Jack v Blake McKernan

Jake Paul v Nate Robinson

Viddal Riley v Rashad Coulter

How to watch Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr in UK

You can watch the event live on BT Sport Box Office from 1am.

It will cost a one-off fee of £19.95.

If you purchase the event via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Watch Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr in USA

US fans can watch the event live on FITE.tv on multiple devices.

For more details on US options to watch the fight, you can check out TysonOnTriller.com.

