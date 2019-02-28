Steph Curry and his team-mates have recorded just one more win than second-placed Denver Nuggets who will be keen to exploit any slip-ups at this crucial stage of the season.

Miami Heat have been less-than-inspiring during this campaign as they sit 10th in the Eastern Conference.

They have lost three games in a row and face a major test when the Warriors roll into town this evening.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors game on TV and online.

What time is the Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors game?

Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors will tip off at 12:30am (UK time) on Thursday 28th February 2019.

Where is the Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors game?

The game will be played at American Airlines Arena in Downtown Miami.

It holds up to 19,600 fans who will all be desperate for their team to cause an upset tonight.

How to watch and live stream Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the game via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The Warriors haven’t entirely convinced in recent weeks but they should be expected to record a comfortable victory over the floundering Heat.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors win

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.