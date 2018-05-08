“It feels a little bit uncomfortable at the minute," he laughed. "I had to wear the towel on the orders of [world snooker chairman] Barry Hearn otherwise I would just have walked in, just crying."

Clearly he hadn't learned his lesson about making promises, though, saying that if he manages to win next year he will "cartwheel round here naked."

"It's an unbelievable story," he said. "Twelve months ago I was thinking about chucking it, and here I am doing an interview having won the 2018 World Championship, naked.

"If I won this again next year I'd do this again - I'd cartwheel round here naked."

See you in 2019, Mark...