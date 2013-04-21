I did three hours 56 minutes last year and I’d love to beat that. Women under 50 are classed as “good for age” if they do under three hours 50. So, being 44, that’s my goal. Then I can retire, though I probably won’t.

So many people say, “How do you do it?” I thought that ten years ago. My husband got me into it. When I first met him, he was running a lot and I used to trail behind. I genuinely struggled to do two miles. Then when we had kids I started running more to get rid of the baby weight. I entered a half-marathon and I was hooked.