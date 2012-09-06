The stamina of David Weir is truly astounding – having already won gold in the 5000m and the 1500m, this evening he defends his 800m crown before racing in the marathon on Sunday. The secret to his success? His gloves, according to Tanni Grey-Thompson: “Dave races on very soft gloves so you can’t hear his acceleration,” she says. “Virtually everyone else races on solid plastic gloves, so as soon as they change their speed you can hear their hands slapping against the chair. But with Dave you can’t.”

Athletics: T44 100m

9.24pm C4

Tonight also sees the battle of the Blade Runners, as Oscar Pistorius attempts to fend off the challenge of British world record holder Jonnie Peacock and 2011 World Champion Jerome Singleton. Pistorius won gold in the T42-46 4 x 100m relay last night, but suffered a controversial defeat to Brazilian Alan Oliveira in the 200m – will that spur him on to beat his rivals tonight?

Cycling: Women's Individual Road Race (C4-5)

Updates from 2.32pm, C4

Sarah has been the Storey of the Games (see what I did there?) winning three gold cycling medals for ParalympicsGB already. The 34-year-old has a great chance for a fourth this afternoon at Brands Hatch, the venue for Paralympics road cycling, which would boast her gold medal tally to a record-equalling eleven - matching Tanni Grey-Thompson's haul.