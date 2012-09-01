The most famous Paralympian of them all takes to the London track today. The sponsorships, the adverts, the adulation, they all mean nothing if Oscar Pistorius can’t deliver where it counts, starting with this morning’s T44 200m heats. As for British hopes, the remarkable Richard Whitehead will go in the T42 200m. Whitehead may be the best person to judge whether life is in fact a marathon or a sprint: he holds the world record for the T42 Marathon but made a radical switch to the 200m and now holds the record in that too. David Butcher

Swimming

From 9.30am live on C4 Para1, updates on C4

Ellie Simmonds defends the first of the two titles she won in Beijing as she competes in the S6 400m, but she will have to fend off fellow Brit Natalie Jones and world record holder Victoria Arlen, who won her appeal against the recent decision to reclassify her. James Gill

Wheelchair Tennis

From 11am on C4

Peter Norfolk, affectionately known as “the Quadfather”, is a quadriplegic tennis player who took gold in Athens and Beijing. He was also the flag bearer for ParalympicsGB in the opening ceremony. Can the 51-year-old win three Paralympics in a row? The first rounds of the wheelchair tennis start today. JG

Equestrian

From 2.45pm on C4

Lee Pearson continues his quest to win three gold medals as he competes in the individual 1b test this afternoon. William Hill is offering odds of 1-4 that he wins all three, but Austrian Pepo Puch is a challenging rival. JG