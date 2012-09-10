From 1:30pm today, around 800 of Team GB's Olympic and Paralympic athletes - ranging from Mo Farah to Jessica Ennis, Hannah Cockcroft to Jonnie Peacock - will make their way from Mansion House to The Mall in 21 open-topped floats to celebrate a combined haul of 185 medals, 63 of them gold.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to turn out to cheer Britain's sporting heroes, including 14,000 Games volunteers. But if you can't make it to the parade in person, don't worry, we're here to keep you up to date with everything that's going on, backed up by tweets and photos from our reporter on the ground.