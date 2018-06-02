In the latest confusing sport broadcasting switcheroo, Channel 4 has bought the rights to Wales’s summer rugby tour. The channel may be new but the names will be familiar, with Eddie Butler and Martyn Williams in the commentary box and presenter Lee McKenzie pitchside.

Wales play South Africa in their first match (kick-off 10pm), but the game will be played in Washington DC, in rugby’s latest bid to expand the game’s appeal and convert NFL-loving Americans. From here, Wales travel to South America for two matches against Argentina. Coach Warren Gatland has been experimental with his squad selection, naming two captains for the summer and resting a host of frontline players.