Ireland take on Argentina at the Aviva stadium in Dublin in a rematch of the 2015 World Cup semi-final. On that day the Argentinians gave the Irish a pasting, but Ireland will go into this tie in the knowledge that Los Pumas have never beaten them in Dublin in seven previous attempts.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has made three changes to the side which defeated South Africa 38-3 two weeks ago. 23-year-old Adam Byrne is set to make his international debut, replacing Munster's Andrew Conway, while James Ryan comes in for Devin Toner and Chris Farrell replaces the injured Robbie Henshaw.