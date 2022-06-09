One of the main appeals of the Saudi Arabia-backed tournament, by its own admission on its official website, is the bumper prize money pot on offer to each player who competes in the series.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series era has started. Nobody really knows how this will all play out, but there's one certainty: vast, vast, vast sums of cash will be claimed.

The total prize money pot will amount to approximately £205 million ($255m) to be won across eight events. We break down all the amounts for you below.

On top of prize money, it has been reported that Phil Mickelson alone has been paid £160 million ($200m) to feature in the tournament and that names such as Dustin Johnson have accepted similarly weighty cheques to throw their voices and talents behind the controversial breakaway league.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about prize money at the LIV Golf Invitational Series 2022.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

LIV Golf prize money 2022

Per event (individuals)

Each of the events will boast a £20 million ($25m) prize pot to be split between individuals who finished in the positions listed below.

The 10th-placed finisher will pick up £446k ($560k). For context, 10th place earns you £323k ($405k) at the biggest tournament of them all, The Masters.

The player who finishes last (48th) will collect £96k ($120k), a figure that eclipses everyone who finishes below 26th in The Masters.

£3.2 million ($4m) £1.7 million ($2.13m) £1.2 million ($1.5m) £840k ($1.05m) £777k ($975k)

Per event (split between teams)

On top of individual prize money, the team aspect of the series also offers a healthy top-up. Four-man teams in each event will split the following amounts evenly if they finish in the top three.

£2.4 million ($3m) £1.2 million ($1.5m) £400k ($500k)

Final standings – after seven events (individuals)

At the end of seven events, an individual champion will be crowned. There are three bonus prizes to be won for the top three players.

£14.4 million ($18m) £6.4 million ($8m) £3.2 million ($4m)

Team Championship – eighth event (split between teams)

Finally, if that's not enough money to wrap your head around, there's a final eighth event which takes the form of a 12-team match play knockout tournament.

The last-place team earns £800k ($1m) and the first-place team wins £12.8 million ($16m). All team amounts are split equally between the four members of that team.

The bottom line

We ran a test, simulating results for the tournament to work out an upper-end (but not maximum) prize money total that one individual could take home.

If Golfer A finishes 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th in the eight events, they will earn $9.8m.

If Golfer A's performances lead his team to one team victory, two team runner-up positions and one third-place finish, he will earn a $1.6m share of the team prize purse.

If Golfer A does enough to secure second place in the individual standings after the seven-event regular season, he will top up his account with another $8m.

If Golfer A inspires his team to victory in the team matchplay tournament for the eighth event, he will add another $4m to his running total.

That successful, but not perfect, campaign would see Golfer A pick up a prize money cheque for approximately $23.5 million, which works out at about £18.75m.

For reference, if you had never won a cent in your career to date, but finished the LIV Golf Invitational Series with that result, you would be launched into No.75 place for the PGA Tour all-time career prize money earnings list.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.