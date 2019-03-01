Giannis Antetokounmpo – who captained a team during the All-Star weekend – has been inspirational for the Bucks and has made a strong case for the league’s MVP award.

However, the 24-year-old’s All-Star team lost the showpiece game to a side captained by Lakers’ main man LeBron James.

The Lakers will hope James can inspire another team to victory over Antetokounmpo but they face a huge task.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the LA Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks game on TV and online.

What time is the LA Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks game?

LA Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks will tip off at 3:30am (UK time) in the early hours of Saturday 2nd March 2019.

Where is the LA Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks game?

The game will be played at Staples Center with up to 21,000 fans able to pack into the arena for the big game.

How to watch and live stream LA Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the game via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The Lakers have lost four of their last six while the Bucks are in no mood to end their six-game winning streak.

Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks win

