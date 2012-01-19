JLS to release Sport Relief 2012 single
Former stars of The X Factor will release Proud for charity in March
Pop group JLS have been revealed as the stars of this year's Sport Relief single.
The boy band will release their new track, Proud, on 18 March, with proceeds to be donated to the charity that aims to help vulnerable people in the UK and Third World countries.
JLS will also perform at a special Sport Relief concert at London’s 02 Arena on 24 March, tickets for which go on sale tomorrow morning.
The boys will then participate in the Sport Relief Mile run on 25 March, alongside celebrities including Olly Murs, Lorraine Kelly and Kara Tointon.
They join a host of other stars who have already raised millions for the charity, such as Little Britain’s David Walliams, who swam 140 miles along the River Thames, and Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton, who is currently undertaking a 500-mile trek to the South Pole.
Claudia Winkleman, Fearne Cotton and Gary Lineker will also host a live television show on 23 March on BBC1. It will feature special editions of sitcoms Miranda and Outnumbered, as well as episodes of Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Eight out of Ten Cats, Mock the Week and A Question of Sport.