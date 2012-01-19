JLS will also perform at a special Sport Relief concert at London’s 02 Arena on 24 March, tickets for which go on sale tomorrow morning.

The boys will then participate in the Sport Relief Mile run on 25 March, alongside celebrities including Olly Murs, Lorraine Kelly and Kara Tointon.

They join a host of other stars who have already raised millions for the charity, such as Little Britain’s David Walliams, who swam 140 miles along the River Thames, and Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton, who is currently undertaking a 500-mile trek to the South Pole.

Claudia Winkleman, Fearne Cotton and Gary Lineker will also host a live television show on 23 March on BBC1. It will feature special editions of sitcoms Miranda and Outnumbered, as well as episodes of Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Eight out of Ten Cats, Mock the Week and A Question of Sport.