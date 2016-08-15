Jessica Ennis-Hill and her fellow heptathlete medallists - Nafissatou Thiam and Brianne Theisen-Eaton - pulled off some quick selfie work at the Olympics on Sunday night, nipping over the barrier to grab a photo with Usain Bolt just after he had won gold.

They'd just had their own medal ceremony, but weren't about to miss an opportunity to pose with the 100m sprint champion.