Jessica Ennis-Hill scored an epic selfie with Usain Bolt at Rio 2016
The heptathletes were quick off the mark for this snap with the Olympic gold medal winner
Jessica Ennis-Hill and her fellow heptathlete medallists - Nafissatou Thiam and Brianne Theisen-Eaton - pulled off some quick selfie work at the Olympics on Sunday night, nipping over the barrier to grab a photo with Usain Bolt just after he had won gold.
They'd just had their own medal ceremony, but weren't about to miss an opportunity to pose with the 100m sprint champion.
You would if you could, right?
Theisen-Eaton took the actual shot, with Ennis-Hill showing off her heptathlon silver just to the right of Bolt.
Just a couple of dreams ticked off, right?
Bolt made history overnight by becoming the first athlete to win three Olympic 100m titles. Ennis-Hill added a silver medal to her collection.