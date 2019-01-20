It would be a brave person who bets against the Manchester City side who will be keen to improve their goal difference with a resounding victory - hoping to keep themselves in the hunt against league leaders, Liverpool.

We're betting on goals in this game...

What time is the Huddersfield v Man City game?

Huddersfield against Man City will kick off at 1.30pm on Sunday 20th January 2019.

How to watch Huddersfield v Man City?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield on Sunday 20th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Huddersfield win: 22/1

Man City win: 1/7

Draw: 8/1

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

