How to watch Andy Murray live on TV at the Queen's tennis championships
A full guide to the Aegon Championships 2017 live on the BBC and Eurosport
Andy Murray will have a particularly strong field to contend with at Queen's this year, with fiery Nick Kyrgios, reigning US champion Stan Wawrinka and a resurgent Rafael Nadal all signing up to compete.
It's always an ideal warm–up for Wimbledon, the short, sharp, three-set format allowing players to get a feel for the faster surface without (hopefully) expending too much energy.
Here’s how to get in on the action…
Monday 19th - Friday 23rd June
Eurosport 1 will be airing the tennis live from 11.45am every day, followed by the highlights at 8pm.
BBC2 will show the live tournament from 1pm every day.
Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th June
The tennis gets bumped up to BBC1 for the semi-finals on Saturday, airing live from 1.15pm. On Sunday, the finals will be broadcast on BBC1 from 2pm.
On Eurosport 1, the tournament will air live from 1.15pm on both days, followed by the highlights at 5.45pm on Saturday and 4.30pm on Sunday.