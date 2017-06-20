Here’s how to get in on the action…

Monday 19th - Friday 23rd June

Eurosport 1 will be airing the tennis live from 11.45am every day, followed by the highlights at 8pm.

BBC2 will show the live tournament from 1pm every day.

Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th June

The tennis gets bumped up to BBC1 for the semi-finals on Saturday, airing live from 1.15pm. On Sunday, the finals will be broadcast on BBC1 from 2pm.

On Eurosport 1, the tournament will air live from 1.15pm on both days, followed by the highlights at 5.45pm on Saturday and 4.30pm on Sunday.