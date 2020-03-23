Check out the easiest way to cancel your Sky Sports subscription during the coronavirus pandemic.

How to cancel Sky Sports

Sky have reacted quickly to the coronavirus situation with an option to pause, as opposed to cancelling, your Sky Sports subscription.

All you need to do is head to their official website to pause Sky Sports.

You can still watch all 11 channels for free until the bulk of the action resumes.

How to resume Sky Sports

You don't need to do anything to resume your Sky Sports payments.

Once the main sports return to our screens, Sky will simply recommence payments across the board, making it a quick and simple process for all.

Sign up for Sky Sports

When that sweet, sweet day arrives – when Premier League, Football League, Formula 1 and more action returns – you can sign up for Sky Sports packages following the links below.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.