Check out our guide on how to cancel your BT Sport subscription during these testing times.

How to cancel BT Sport

BT Sport posted a full statement on their website on 23rd March.

It reads: "While a lot of high profile fixtures and events have been postponed in the short term, we still expect to be able to broadcast the remainder of the competitions as they are rescheduled over the coming months. However, where events are cancelled, we’ll work with the relevant partners on the appropriate customer compensation.

"For now, we have been busy working on a revised schedule for BT Sport which will include variations of popular shows such as Premier League Tonight, live WWE, Rugby Tonight, BT Sport Films and ESPN Films, recent boxing events and classic football, rugby and other sport fixtures from across the years.

"We understand that this is a difficult time for customers and if they wish to discuss their BT Sport contract or other options, would ask they give us a call. Alternatively customers on our new flexible TV package can pause their Sport subscription and switch to a different pack should they wish – more details can be found on bt.com/tv."

