What time is the King George VI Chase 2024? TV and live stream
Your guide to the King George VI Chase, including date, time and TV coverage details.
The King George VI Chase is one of the highlight races of the year, and will be enjoyed by punters across the land.
Kempton Park opens its gates to the masses on Boxing Day for the showpiece race and a slice of post-Christmas drama.
The historic race, first staged in 1937, offers a bumper pay day of around £250,000 for the champion, but it's the prestige of winning the big one that will draw elite runners and riders to Surrey.
Hewick upset the odds in 2023 to clinch victory, with Gavin Sheehan in the saddle for one of the all-time great rides to launch from last to first throughout the race.
Then eight-year-old Hewick set off at 12/1 – and went as long as 550/1 during in-race betting markets – but exploited a dramatic slip from Shishkin to burst through and seal victory.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the King George VI Chase 2024.
When is the King George VI Chase?
The King George VI Chase takes place on Thursday 26th December 2024.
What time is the King George VI Chase?
The King George VI Chase will begin at 2:30pm on Boxing Day.
TV coverage will run from 12:25pm until 3pm.
How to watch King George VI Chase on TV
Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV1.
Live stream King George VI Chase online
You can also live stream the event via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
