The race is dripping in prestige and will draw the biggest names in the business back to Surrey for a shot at glory.

Hewick, who cost his owners just £800, burst through the pack from last to first in the 2023 edition to cause an almighty upset as Shishkin stumbled at the second last.

Boxing Day offers a terrific slate of free-to-air racing action on ITV, and we have the full schedule below.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for ITV's Boxing Day 2024 schedule.

Horse racing on ITV: Boxing Day TV schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Kempton Park

Live on ITV1

12:45pm – Racing Novices' Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 3) – 2m 4f 110yds

1:20pm – Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) – 3m

1:55pm – Christmas Hurdle Race (Grade 1) – 2m

2:30pm – King George VI Chase (Grade 1) – 3m

Not televised on ITV

3:05pm – Maiden Hurdle – 2m

3:40pm – Handicap Hurdle – 2m 5f

Watch horse racing on ITV, online and via phone

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV1 from 12:25pm until 3pm.

You can also live stream the racing action via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.