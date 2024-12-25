Horse racing on ITV: Boxing Day 2024 TV schedule
Your complete guide to horse racing live on ITV this Boxing Day.
The big day may have come and gone, but there's plenty of sporting excitement to savour as the festivities run on towards the new year.
Horse racing is a grand old British tradition on Boxing Day, and 2024 will be no exception as punters flood into Kempton Park for the King George VI Chase.
The race is dripping in prestige and will draw the biggest names in the business back to Surrey for a shot at glory.
Hewick, who cost his owners just £800, burst through the pack from last to first in the 2023 edition to cause an almighty upset as Shishkin stumbled at the second last.
Boxing Day offers a terrific slate of free-to-air racing action on ITV, and we have the full schedule below.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for ITV's Boxing Day 2024 schedule.
Horse racing on ITV: Boxing Day TV schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
Kempton Park
Live on ITV1
- 12:45pm – Racing Novices' Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 3) – 2m 4f 110yds
- 1:20pm – Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) – 3m
- 1:55pm – Christmas Hurdle Race (Grade 1) – 2m
- 2:30pm – King George VI Chase (Grade 1) – 3m
Not televised on ITV
- 3:05pm – Maiden Hurdle – 2m
- 3:40pm – Handicap Hurdle – 2m 5f
Watch horse racing on ITV, online and via phone
Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV1 from 12:25pm until 3pm.
You can also live stream the racing action via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
