Cheltenham Festival 2025 results: Winners from Day 1 – Tuesday 11th March
We round up all the Cheltenham Festival 2025 results, featuring all the winners each day.
The first day of Cheltenham Festival 2025 has arrived with a terrific battle expected in the main race of the day, the Champion Hurdle.
Constitution Hill is the favourite to regain his 2023 title from State Man, though Brighterdaysahead is poised to pounce should the frontrunner falter.
There are seven races on today, the first five live on ITV1 and ITVX, while the last two races are live on Racing.TV.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest Cheltenham Festival results, updated throughout each day.
Cheltenham Festival 2025 results
Updated in real time throughout the day. Key races in italics.
Day 1: Tuesday 11th March – Champion Day
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:20pm
- Kopek Des Bordes
- William Munny
- Romeo Coolio
- Karniquet
Arkle Novices' Chase - 2:00pm
- Jango Baie
- Only By Night
- Majborough
Handicap Chase - 2:40pm
- Myretown
- The Changing Man
- Malina Girl
Mares’ Hurdle - 3:20pm
- Lossiemouth
- Jade De Grugy
- Take No Chances
Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 4:00pm
Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:40pm
National Hunt Novices' Chase Challenge Cup - 5:20pm
Day 2: Wednesday 12th March – Style Wednesday
- Novices’ Hurdle - 1:20pm
- Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2:00pm
- Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:40pm
- Cross Country Steeple Chase - 3:20pm
- Queen Mother Champion Chase - 4pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:40pm
- Champion Bumper - 5:20pm
Day 3: Thursday 13th March – St Patrick's Thursday
- Mares' Novices’ Chase - 1:20pm
- Novices' Limited Handicap Chase - 2:00pm
- Network Final Handicap Hurdle - 2:40pm
- Steeple Chase - 3:20pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle - 4:00pm
- Festival Plate Handicap - 4:40pm
- Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:20pm
Day 4: Friday 14th March – Gold Cup Day
- Triumph Hurdle - 1:20pm
- County Handicap Hurdle - 2:00pm
- Mares' Steeple Chase - 2:40pm
- Novices’ Hurdle - 3:20pm
- Cheltenham Gold Cup - 4:00pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase - 4:40pm
- Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:20pm
Cheltenham Gold Cup odds
