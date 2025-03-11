There are seven races on today, the first five live on ITV1 and ITVX, while the last two races are live on Racing.TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest Cheltenham Festival results, updated throughout each day.

Cheltenham Festival 2025 results

Updated in real time throughout the day. Key races in italics.

Day 1: Tuesday 11th March – Champion Day

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:20pm

Kopek Des Bordes William Munny Romeo Coolio Karniquet

Arkle Novices' Chase - 2:00pm

Jango Baie Only By Night Majborough

Handicap Chase - 2:40pm

Myretown The Changing Man Malina Girl

Mares’ Hurdle - 3:20pm

Lossiemouth Jade De Grugy Take No Chances

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 4:00pm

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:40pm

National Hunt Novices' Chase Challenge Cup - 5:20pm

Day 2: Wednesday 12th March – Style Wednesday

Novices’ Hurdle - 1:20pm

Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2:00pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:40pm

Cross Country Steeple Chase - 3:20pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 4pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:40pm

Champion Bumper - 5:20pm

Day 3: Thursday 13th March – St Patrick's Thursday

Mares' Novices’ Chase - 1:20pm

Novices' Limited Handicap Chase - 2:00pm

Network Final Handicap Hurdle - 2:40pm

Steeple Chase - 3:20pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 4:00pm

Festival Plate Handicap - 4:40pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:20pm

Day 4: Friday 14th March – Gold Cup Day

Triumph Hurdle - 1:20pm

County Handicap Hurdle - 2:00pm

Mares' Steeple Chase - 2:40pm

Novices’ Hurdle - 3:20pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup - 4:00pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase - 4:40pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:20pm

