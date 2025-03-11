Jockey Paul Townend will aim for a hat-trick on Friday, and he looks virtually unstoppable in the days leading up to the big one.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Cheltenham Gold Cup 2025.

When is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup takes place on Friday 14th March 2025.

Gold Cup Day is the traditional final day of the Cheltenham Festival, and 2025 is no exception.

What time is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup will begin at 4pm on Friday.

It is the key race of the Festival with four rides before it on the coverage.

How to watch Cheltenham Gold Cup on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV1 every day between 1pm and 4:30pm.

Live stream Cheltenham Gold Cup online

You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.

