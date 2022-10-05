Hong Kong Masters 2022 snooker schedule: Order of play today (Thursday 6th October)
Check out the full Hong Kong Masters 2022 snooker schedule and order of play – your guide to how to watch on TV today.
The Hong Kong Masters has arrived with six of the finest players in world snooker joining two homegrown heroes to battle it out for supremacy.
A star-studded entourage of the world's elite snooker players has touched down in Hong Kong ahead of the event, which is set to prove wildly popular with the local crowds.
Ronnie O'Sullivan headlines the pack as top seed, while reigning champion Neil Robertson returns to the scene of his victory in 2017 – the most recent edition of the tournament.
Marco Fu and women's star Ng On Yee are the Hong Kong stars to enter the contest at the Hong Kong Coliseum, which can host up to 12,500 for the largest events.
Fans around the world will be keen to see how the elite players fare when they come face to face on the global stage.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Hong Kong Masters 2022 order of play for today.
Hong Kong Masters 2022 schedule: Order of play today
All UK time.
Thursday 6th October
Quarter-finals
6:30am
Mark Selby v Marco Fu
12pm
Neil Robertson v Zhao Xintong
Friday 7th October
Quarter-finals
6:30am
Judd Trump v John Higgins
12pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ng On Yee
Saturday 8th October
Semi-finals
6:30am
Selby/Fu v Trump/Higgins
12pm
O'Sullivan/Ng v Robertson/Zhao
Sunday 9th October
Final
TBC
