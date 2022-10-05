A star-studded entourage of the world's elite snooker players has touched down in Hong Kong ahead of the event, which is set to prove wildly popular with the local crowds.

The Hong Kong Masters has arrived with six of the finest players in world snooker joining two homegrown heroes to battle it out for supremacy.

Ronnie O'Sullivan headlines the pack as top seed, while reigning champion Neil Robertson returns to the scene of his victory in 2017 – the most recent edition of the tournament.

Marco Fu and women's star Ng On Yee are the Hong Kong stars to enter the contest at the Hong Kong Coliseum, which can host up to 12,500 for the largest events.

Fans around the world will be keen to see how the elite players fare when they come face to face on the global stage.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Hong Kong Masters 2022 order of play for today.

Hong Kong Masters 2022 schedule: Order of play today

All UK time.

Thursday 6th October

Quarter-finals

6:30am

Mark Selby v Marco Fu

12pm

Neil Robertson v Zhao Xintong

Friday 7th October

Quarter-finals

6:30am

Judd Trump v John Higgins

12pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ng On Yee

Saturday 8th October

Semi-finals

6:30am

Selby/Fu v Trump/Higgins

12pm

O'Sullivan/Ng v Robertson/Zhao

Sunday 9th October

Final

TBC

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.