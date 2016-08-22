1. Team GB wore some very flashy shoes

The squad finishing in second (yes, we’re still celebrating) lit up the ‘Heroes of the Games’ segment with luminous shoes. The footwear were even fitted with a USB charger.

3. Fireworks. Literally all the fireworks.

4. The men's marathon winners received their medals

It’s tradition to hand them out in the closing ceremony– it wasn’t just an incredibly slow race from gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya.

5. A lot of Brazilians dressed up as vegetables and danced around

A sentence you’ll sadly never read again.

These brightly-clad dancers were supposed to stir the sights of Brazil’s famous carnivals. Instead, they inspired this...

6. The stadium was wiped red and white for a sneak peek at Toyko 2020

Fun fact: Brazil has the largest population of Japanese descendants outside of Japan in the world.

7. Saving the best 'til last, The Japanese PM popped out of a green pipe dressed as Mario

Ok the #ShinzoAbe Super Mario arrival at the #ClosingCeremony was downright spectacular! :') pic.twitter.com/ErQBeoDEbX — Cosmos Darwin (@CosmosDarwin) August 22, 2016

PM Shinzo Abe simultaneously sparked some very early excitement for Tokyo 2020 and became the biggest man on social media.

Looks like I can cross out "Shinzo Abe coming out of a green pipe as Mario" off my "must see list". #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/wdkxygMgTT — Basith (@aBasithH) August 22, 2016