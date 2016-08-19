In an emotional interview with the BBC after the race, in which he appeared (quite understandably) utterly crestfallen, Gemili said: "I'm just heartbroken. I put so much into that run.

"I lost my form at the end and to get so close it's just heartbreaking. I'm gutted, just absolutely gutted.

“I was on the inside, I knew Bolt would go and a lot of others would try and go with him.

More like this

“Myself and my coach had said beforehand to let them go and save some energy. I did but I lost some form at the end but it has been a fantastic season.

“I have had such fantastic support but I am gutted I could not bring home a medal for Team GB."

There was a huge show of support for the Gemili on Twitter from fellow Team GB olympians:

What a great run by our captain @Adam_Gemili. So proud of the way he performed tonight! — Danny Talbot (@DannyRakeTalbot) 19 August 2016

Advertisement

Usain Bolt won gold in 19.78s, followed by Canada's Andre De Grasse, who finished second in 19.80s. Seems like a pretty big margin in comparison, doesn't it?