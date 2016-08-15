This involved a routine of fingerguns and underwater kicks, all accompanied by theme music to Grand Theft Auto IV (we don’t understand either).

Sense it made little, but in true Bond style it still blew away the judges (not literally, calm down) and the duo scored 86.1, a result that should send them through the preliminary round and into the women’s duet synchronised final, 6pm tomorrow.

Advertisement

Whether the pair will perform a Goldfinger parody in time to the soundtrack of Call of Duty remains to be seen. However, that would still only be a third as good as Bond’s appearance at London 2012...