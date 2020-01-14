What is Harry Kane's injury?

Harry Kane has sustained a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring during the 0-1 Premier League defeat against Southampton on New Year's Day 2020.

According to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club "Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery" now the injury has been fully assessed.

The exact timeframe of any injury is hard to predict, however Spurs have said that the decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe Harry Kane will be sidelined with his injury and that "the expectation [is] that he will return to training in April."

Advertisement

More like this

Will Harry Kane play in Euro 2020?

England's first Euro 2020 game isn't until 16th June 2020 against Croatia. Despite some reports suggesting the England captain may be a risk for the tournament, if his recovery and rehabilitation goes to plan and he returns to training in April, it still seems likely he will play in Euro 2020.