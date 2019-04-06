When is the Grand National 2019? How to watch every Aintree festival race on TV and online
The Grand National is fast-approaching with the horse racing showpiece set to draw in punters across the country
Aintree is ready for the 2019 Grand National with runners and riders preparing for the prestigious event in Liverpool.
The 172nd edition of the race will see up to 40 horses gunning for victory, with 69 horses in contention for a spot in the steeplechase event as of 1st April.
Last year’s champion Tiger Roll remains among the favourites to secure a famous victory while Rathvinden, Vintage Clouds and Anibale Fly make up the top contenders.
RadioTimes has rounded up the full TV and online schedule for the Aintree Grand National 2019 festival including race times.
When is the Grand National 2019 festival at Aintree?
The festival starts on Thursday 4th April and runs until Saturday 6th April.
Opening races will begin at 1:45pm and the final races will be run at 5:15pm (6:20pm on Saturday).
When is the Grand National?
The main race – the Grand National – takes place at 5:15pm on Saturday 6th April.
How to watch the Grand National 2019 festival
Each day of racing will be broadcast live on ITV1 and streamed on ITV Hub.
Thursday: 2:00pm until 5:00pm
Friday: 2:00pm until 5:00pm
Saturday: 2:00pm until 6:15pm
The first and last race of each day will not feature on ITV but Racing.tv will have live coverage of every single race.
Grand National festival schedule
Thursday 4th April – Day One
13:45 Devenish Manifesto Novices' Chase
14:20 Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle
14:50 Betway Bowl Chase
15:25 Betway Aintree Hurdle
16:05 Randox Health Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase
16:40 Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase
17:15 Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race
Friday 5th April – Ladies Day
13:45 Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle
14:20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle
14:50 Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase
15:25 JLT Chase (Registered As The Melling Chase)
16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase
16:40 Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle
17:15 Weatherbys Racing Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race
Saturday 6th April – Grand National Day
13:45 Gaskells Handicap Hurdle
14:25 Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle
15:00 Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase
15:40 Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Registered As The Liverpool Hurdle)
16:20 Betway Handicap Chase
17:15 Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase
18:20 Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle