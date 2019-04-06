Last year’s champion Tiger Roll remains among the favourites to secure a famous victory while Rathvinden, Vintage Clouds and Anibale Fly make up the top contenders.

RadioTimes has rounded up the full TV and online schedule for the Aintree Grand National 2019 festival including race times.

When is the Grand National 2019 festival at Aintree?

The festival starts on Thursday 4th April and runs until Saturday 6th April.

More like this

Opening races will begin at 1:45pm and the final races will be run at 5:15pm (6:20pm on Saturday).

When is the Grand National?

The main race – the Grand National – takes place at 5:15pm on Saturday 6th April.

How to watch the Grand National 2019 festival

Each day of racing will be broadcast live on ITV1 and streamed on ITV Hub.

Thursday: 2:00pm until 5:00pm

Friday: 2:00pm until 5:00pm

Saturday: 2:00pm until 6:15pm

The first and last race of each day will not feature on ITV but Racing.tv will have live coverage of every single race.

Grand National festival schedule

Thursday 4th April – Day One

13:45 Devenish Manifesto Novices' Chase

14:20 Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle

14:50 Betway Bowl Chase

15:25 Betway Aintree Hurdle

16:05 Randox Health Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase

16:40 Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase

17:15 Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

Friday 5th April – Ladies Day

13:45 Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle

14:20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle

14:50 Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase

15:25 JLT Chase (Registered As The Melling Chase)

16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase

16:40 Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle

17:15 Weatherbys Racing Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

Saturday 6th April – Grand National Day

Advertisement

13:45 Gaskells Handicap Hurdle

14:25 Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle

15:00 Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase

15:40 Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Registered As The Liverpool Hurdle)

16:20 Betway Handicap Chase

17:15 Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase

18:20 Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle