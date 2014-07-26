Now, chef Gordon Ramsay admits he's had the same issues while out and about training for triathlons.

Ramsay is up with the larks to train, swimming, cycling and running for miles at a time to keep his fitness up. But he tells US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, one fan nearly knocked him off his bike.

"I was up in Latigo Canyon last weekend, it's like a 12k climb up this very steep hill and there’s this lady driving along beside me and she’s shouting out the back of the car, 'Hey Chef Ramsay come on let’s do a selfie!'

"She's outside of a convertible, literally leaning over, driving with one hand... honestly she nearly knocked me off my bike!"

And how did Ramsay respond? Well he had to tell her to...

Which, well, dot dot dot in Ramsay's world was probably something a little fruity, shall we say.