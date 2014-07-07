“It’s the new pain the a***,” says Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas.

“People have got their back to the peloton taking selfies… They don’t realise we use every part of the road. They’re a lot of us and we use every inch.”

Of course, cyclists are chuffed with the turn out. “Going up Holme Moss I had goosebumps,” Thomas admits, as aerial pictures doing the rounds on the web show the cyclists can barely be differentiated from the crowd.

More like this

But if you want to grab a picture of yourself with the cycling stars, “go and sit in a tree,” says Thomas.

US racing star Tejay van Garderen agrees. He writes on Twitter, “Standing in the middle of the road with you [sic] back turned while 200 cyclists come at you, just to take a selfie. #think #TDF2014

“That being said, I love the crowds and thank you for your support. But please give us room.”

And of course – you are technically missing the action…

But, there are ways around it...

This would be the ideal time to jump in

This is a pretty good effort

This looks pretty darn safe

"Standard- barrier selfie! #tourdefrance" via @becsj76

Or forget the lycra-clad pros altogether and grab a Tour-themed yellow Boris Bike...

Advertisement

Follow the Tour de France action from 12:00pm today on ITV