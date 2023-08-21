The PGA Tour will revert to a calendar-year format in 2024, running from January to September, meaning that seven autumn events have been added to fill the gap between the end of 2022/23 and the start of next season.

Reigning champion Rory McIlroy continues to punch in top-10 performances and will be determined to produce another strong display on the big stage.

Lucas Glover won the FedEx St Jude Championship to rocket up from No.49 – in danger of missing the cut for the BMW Championship – to No.4, showing how much is at stake in these dramatic tournaments.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Tour Championship, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Tour Championship?

The Tour Championship 2023 begins on Thursday 24th August 2023 and runs until Sunday 27th August 2023.

Tour Championship tee times 2023

Play begins from around 2:30pm UK time on the opening two days of the competition, though coverage doesn't start until a little later in the afternoon for UK fans.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out the Tour Championship official website.

How to watch Tour Championship golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Tour Championship schedule 2023

All UK time.

Thursday 24th August

From 5pm on Sky Sports Golf

Friday 25th August

From 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and 5:30pm on Main Event

Saturday 26th August

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and 9pm on Main Event

Sunday 27th August

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and 9:15pm on Main Event

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.