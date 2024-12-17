Rory McIlroy, a vociferous critic of LIV Golf, will line up alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler flying the flag for the PGA Tour.

In the LIV corner, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will be determined to prove their credentials in the heat of battle.

The players will complete a standard 18-hole round of golf from 11pm UK time on Tuesday 17th December 2024.

The victors will receive a split of a reported $10 million prize purse which will be paid in CRO Cryptocurrency.

It's set to be a fun, fascinating battle, but UK fans may be about to be disappointed...

How and where to watch The Showdown Golf

The Showdown will be broadcast across multiple platforms, including TNT, TBS and truTV, in the US.

Is The Showdown Golf on TV in the UK?

No. The Showdown 2024 will not be shown live on TV or live stream in the UK.

Reports had suggested The Showdown would be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK, but this is incorrect.

