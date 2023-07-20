Last year saw winner Cameron Smith walk off into the sunset with $2.5 million in his pocket, and the winnings for the top player will increase further in 2023.

All the usual suspects will be back in the hunt for the title across the PGA Tour and LIV Golf series this week, with Rory McIlroy sure to be buoyed by home support on his return to playing in the UK.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about The Open prize money in 2023.

When is The Open?

The Open 2023 begins on Thursday 20th July 2023 and runs until Sunday 23rd July 2023.

The Open prize money 2023

Amounts in US dollars (USD)

There is a total prize money purse of $16.5 million to be split between the field at The Open in 2023.

1. $3,000,000

2: $1,708,000

3: $1,095,000

4: $851,000

5: $684,500

6: $593,000

7: $509,500

8: $429,700

9: $377,000

10: $340,500

11: $310,000

12: $274,700

13: $258,300

14: $241,800

15: $224,800

16: $206,600

17: $196,600

18: $187,500

19: $179,600

20: $171,100

21: $163,100

22: $155,000

23: $146,700

24: $138,500

25: $133,800

26: $128,000

27: $123,300

28: $119,100

29: $113,900

30: $108,000

31: $104,500

32: $99,200

33: $95,700

34: $93,000

35: $89,800

36: $86,200

37: $82,200

38: $78,000

39: $75,200

40: $72,800

41: $69,800

42: $66,400

43: $63,400

44: $59,800

45: $56,400

46: $53,400

47: $51,300

48: $49,300

49: $47,000

50: $45,900

51: $44,900

52: $44,100

53: $43,400

54: $42,800

55: $42,100

56: $41,500

57: $41,100

58: $40,800

59: $40,500

60: $40,200

61: $40,000

62: $39,800

63: $39,600

64: $39,400

65: $39,200

66: $38,900

67: $38,600

68: $38,300

69: $38,000

70: $37,800

How to watch The Open golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week with highlights reels running throughout the days and prior to live action.

