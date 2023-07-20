The Open prize money 2023: How much will golf players earn?
Your complete guide to The Open prize money in 2023 including the total amount on offer for players.
The Open Championship is back for another year with the Royal Liverpool Golf Club set to welcome some of the greatest golf players in the world over the course of the week.
Players are battling for the glory and prestige of hoisting the iconic Claret Jug, but they are also jostling for a large slice of the sizeable prize money pie.
Last year saw winner Cameron Smith walk off into the sunset with $2.5 million in his pocket, and the winnings for the top player will increase further in 2023.
All the usual suspects will be back in the hunt for the title across the PGA Tour and LIV Golf series this week, with Rory McIlroy sure to be buoyed by home support on his return to playing in the UK.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about The Open prize money in 2023.
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When is The Open?
The Open 2023 begins on Thursday 20th July 2023 and runs until Sunday 23rd July 2023.
The Open prize money 2023
Amounts in US dollars (USD)
There is a total prize money purse of $16.5 million to be split between the field at The Open in 2023.
1. $3,000,000
2: $1,708,000
3: $1,095,000
4: $851,000
5: $684,500
6: $593,000
7: $509,500
8: $429,700
9: $377,000
10: $340,500
11: $310,000
12: $274,700
13: $258,300
14: $241,800
15: $224,800
16: $206,600
17: $196,600
18: $187,500
19: $179,600
20: $171,100
21: $163,100
22: $155,000
23: $146,700
24: $138,500
25: $133,800
26: $128,000
27: $123,300
28: $119,100
29: $113,900
30: $108,000
31: $104,500
32: $99,200
33: $95,700
34: $93,000
35: $89,800
36: $86,200
37: $82,200
38: $78,000
39: $75,200
40: $72,800
41: $69,800
42: $66,400
43: $63,400
44: $59,800
45: $56,400
46: $53,400
47: $51,300
48: $49,300
49: $47,000
50: $45,900
51: $44,900
52: $44,100
53: $43,400
54: $42,800
55: $42,100
56: $41,500
57: $41,100
58: $40,800
59: $40,500
60: $40,200
61: $40,000
62: $39,800
63: $39,600
64: $39,400
65: $39,200
66: $38,900
67: $38,600
68: $38,300
69: $38,000
70: $37,800
How to watch The Open golf on TV and live stream
You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week with highlights reels running throughout the days and prior to live action.
You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.