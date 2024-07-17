The honour falls on Royal Troon in Ayrshire, Scotland this year - the first time the venue has hosted The Open since 2016 - and it was the setting for Henrik Stenson's incredible final round of 63 when he lifted the famous trophy on that occasion.

Rory McIlroy will be hoping to make amends for his final-round collapse in last month's US Open when LIV Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau claimed the honours, which extended the Northern Irishman's long wait for a major since his last success in 2014.

He is one of 158 golfers bidding to win the Claret Jug, but the picturesque Royal Troon with its sweeping fairways, rugged features and seaside setting will provide a stiff test for all.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch The Open 2024.

When is The Open 2024?

The Open begins on Thursday 18th July 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 21st July 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch The Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Open 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event. You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

The Open 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 18th July

From 6:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Friday 19th July

From 6:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Saturday 20th July

From 9am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Sunday 21st July

From 8am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

