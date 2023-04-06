As a result of the LIV Golf conflict, the PGA Tour's hand has been forced to increase prize purses and bonuses across their events, but the four golf majors – including The Masters – fall outside the remit of PGA Tour officials.

The Masters returns to the spotlight this weekend with prize money back under scrutiny following the events enveloping golf over the last year.

The 2021 edition of the tournament at Augusta National saw the total prize money pot stand at $11.5 million but this figure jumped up dramatically to $15 million for last year's event.

Organisers have maintained that high level of prize money for 2023 and players aligned with both the PGA Tour and, yes, the LIV Golf series will all be competing for a portion of the pie.

The ultimate prize at stake when it comes to The Masters is the sacred green jacket for the eventual champion, but a strong showing in Georgia will lead to a healthy pay day.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about The Masters prize money in 2023.

When is The Masters?

The Masters 2023 will begin on Thursday 6th April 2023 and run until Sunday 9th April 2023.

The Masters prize money 2023

Amounts in US dollars (USD)

There is a total prize money purse of $15 million to be split between the field at The Masters in 2023.

$2.7 million $1.62 million $1.02 million $720,000 $600,000 $540,000 $502,500 $465,000 $435,000 $405,000 $375,000 $345,000 $315,000 $285,000 $270,000 $255,000 $240,000 $225,000 $210,000 $195,000 $180,000 $168,000 $156,000 $144,000 $132,000 $120,000 $115,500 $111,000 $106,500 $102,000 $97,500 $93,000 $88,500 $84,750 $81,000 $77,250 $73,500 $70,500 $67,500 $64,500 $61,500 $58,500 $55,500 $52,500 $49,500 $46,500 $43,500 $41,100 $39,000 $37,800

How to watch The Masters golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week with highlights reels running throughout the days and prior to live action.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

