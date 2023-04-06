Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is back in business aiming to defend his crown, while Jon Rahm is a perennial contender and in-form Rory McIlroy will be determined to break his eight-year drought in the majors.

The Masters is one of the ultimate sporting events of the year, across all worlds and disciplines. It transcends sport and feels inescapable during each edition.

Live coverage can be found on Sky Sports over the course of the week but for those who can't drop everything to soak up every moment of this festival of world class golf, highlights are always crucial.

In past years, BBC have brought a daily highlights package to our screens for the wider world to soak it all up, but there's a sting in the tail for 2023.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about The Masters highlights in 2023.

When is The Masters?

The Masters 2023 will begin on Thursday 6th April 2023 and run until Sunday 9th April 2023.

How to watch The Masters golf highlights

You can watch tournament highlights live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week with highlights reels running throughout the days and prior to live action.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Is The Masters on BBC this year?

No. The BBC has aired at least partial coverage from Augusta National every year since 1967, despite becoming a highlights-only broadcaster from 2020 onwards.

However, reports suggested BBC officials have walked away from a deal to continue showing highlights due to cost-cutting measures.

Sky announced an extension to its rights deal during last year's tournament but the BBC did not publish a statement of their own.

