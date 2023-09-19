But when it comes to prize money, the Solheim Cup is not the place to be for a mega-bucks payday.

It feels like cold, hard cash has sat in the foreground of the golf landscape for most of the last year, particularly in the men's game following the PGA Tour versus LIV Golf skirmishes.

And yet, despite vast sums of cash washing through global sport, some tournaments remain operational purely for sporting glory, honour and pride.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Solheim Cup prize money in 2023.

Is there Solheim Cup prize money in 2023?

No, there will be no Solheim Cup prize money in the 2023 tournament. Or any edition of the Solheim Cup, for that matter.

There is no direct financial gain to be had from competing in, or winning, the Solheim Cup, following in the tradition of the men's equivalent, the Ryder Cup.

Players will receive plenty of hospitality throughout the competition, and victory could lead to an increase in sponsorships as a Solheim Cup winner, but the tournament ethos is rooted in pure, raw sporting competition and achievement.

Teams are also required to wear team uniforms, shelving their own brand allegiances for the tournament, adding to the unique nature of the event on the various ladies' tours.

