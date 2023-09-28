The Ryder Cup was first established in 1927, but until 1979 Team USA played against a team under the banner of Great Britain or Great Britain and Republic of Ireland. In the modern era of the competition, since that first Team USA v Team Europe face-off in West Virginia in 1979, both teams have had memorable victories, crushing defeats and moments that will never be forgotten.

How many times have Europe won the Ryder Cup?

TEAM EUROPE RYDER CUP WINS – 11

Team Europe have won 11 of the 21 Ryder Cups since 1979, when the Great Britain and Republic of Ireland team expanded to include its continental neighbours. Additionally, they retained the Ryder Cup after the 1989 edition ended in a draw, as they had won the previous Ryder Cup in 1987.

The European team has had a great deal of success when home advantage has been on their side. They have won seven of the ten Ryder Cups played in Europe since 1979, drawing once and losing twice. Both of those defeats came in England, first at Walton Heath in 1981 and then at the Belfry in 1993.

Every time Europe has hosted the Ryder Cup outside of England, Team Europe have lifted the trophy. The iconic Seve Ballesteros captained Europe to victory in his home nation of Spain in 1997, while Team Europe have also been victorious in the Republic of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and France in this century.

Team Europe routed their opposition in the last home Ryder Cup, winning 17½-10½ in France in 2018. They have not lost in Europe since 1993, which means the new European contingent are hoping to turn six consecutive home wins into seven in Rome.

Europe’s biggest victory was in 2004, where they beat Team USA 18½-9½ on American soil. Their biggest win on home soil was that victory in France five years ago.

The equivalent women’s event, the Solheim Cup, has been won by Europe seven times since the competition’s inception in 1990, with this year’s event ending in a 14-14 draw. Europe retained the trophy after winning the previous Solheim Cup in 2021.

How many times have USA won the Ryder Cup?

TEAM USA RYDER CUP WINS – 9

Team USA have won nine of the 21 Ryder Cups since 1979, losing 11 and drawing the event in 1989. Going back to 1927, Team USA have won 27 Ryder Cups, while their opposition has won 14.

Home advantage has been important for the US team too. Team USA have won seven of the 11 Ryder Cups played in the USA since 1979, while they have only won the Ryder Cup twice in Europe in ten attempts during that time.

Team USA stormed past their opposition in the last Ryder Cup, winning 19-9 at The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin in 2021. This is the record margin of victory in the modern era of the Ryder Cup.

The Americans’ biggest win over Team Europe on European soil came in 1981, when they won 18½-9½. It was the USA’s 22nd consecutive Ryder Cup victory.

The equivalent women’s event, the Solheim Cup, has been won by Team USA 10 times since beginning in 1990, though they have not won the event since 2017.

Past Ryder Cup results

Last five Ryder Cup results.

2021: Team USA 19-9 Team Europe – The American Club, Wisconsin

2018: Team Europe 17½-10½ Team USA – Le Golf National, France

2016: Team USA 17-11 Team Europe – Hazeltine National Golf Club, Minnesota

2014: Team Europe 16½-11½ Team USA – Gleneagles Resort, Scotland

2012: Team USA 13½-14½ Team Europe – Medinah Country Club, Illinois

