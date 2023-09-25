Around 600 million global viewers are expected to watch some of the action over the course of the weekend, according to the Ryder Cup official website, and headlines will be dominated by proceedings from Rome.

But what's in it for the players? In an era of enormous cheques being thrown around in an increasingly complicated sporting landscape, how much do players stand to earn from competing on golf's grandest stage?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Ryder Cup prize money in 2023.

Is there Ryder Cup prize money in 2023?

No. The Ryder Cup does not offer any prize money to players or teams, regardless of whether they win or lose.

It's a truly remarkable thing in 2023 for a global event such as the Ryder Cup to attract the finest talent without the lure of a mega-bucks pay day.

Instead, all 24 players across Team Europe and Team USA will fight for sporting immortality, glory and pride, with no direct financial reward.

Of course, players will be hosted in luxury throughout the tournament and a triumphant performance could lead to exorbitant sponsorship deals. However, during the Ryder Cup, players wear team uniforms as opposed to their own personal sponsors' gear, creating a unique spectacle for fans tuning in and attending on the day.

How to watch Ryder Cup golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week with highlights reels running throughout the days and prior to live action.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

