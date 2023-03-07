Rory McIlroy enters the tournament as the bookies' favourite with a narrow lead over Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler at the head of the pack.

The Players Championship 2023 is ready to go, with the biggest money event on the 2022/23 PGA Tour set to draw in the finest players from across the globe to compete.

The Northern Irishman is in good form having finished T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, though his 2019 Players Championship victory is his biggest standalone triumph since last winning a major in 2014.

Rahm enters the tournament top of the five-tournament form table following his victory in the Genesis Invitational, but it's anyone's tournament once the action begins at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Fans around the world will be keen to see the globe's finest golfers strut their stuff in one of the biggest tournaments of all.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to Players Championship golf, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When is the Players Championship?

The Players Championship will take place on Thursday 9th March 2023 and run until Sunday 12th March 2023.

Players Championship tee times 2023

Play begins around 11:50am UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out the PGA Tour website.

How to watch Players Championship golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Players Championship schedule 2023

All UK time.

Thursday 9th March

From 11:30am on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 10th March

From 11:30am on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 11th March

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 2:30pm on Main Event

Sunday 12th March

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 7:30pm on Main Event

