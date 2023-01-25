The Welsh superstar retired from football earlier in January 2023 and has announced he will take part in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am event taking place in February.

Bale. Golf. California. In that order. Gareth Bale is gearing up to tee off in the PGA Tour. This is not a drill or a dream, this is happening.

Bale has always fostered a love for golf, highlighted by the fact he has a three-hole course based on famous holes from around the world in his back garden in Wales.

He will take his practice to the big stage in Pebble Beach, where he will feature as part of the Pro-Am team competition.

Bale is one of 156 amateur players who will be paired with a professional in a better-ball format.

He cannot win the main individual competition (not that he is expected to play anywhere near the standard capable of doing so) but can make a name for himself by punching in a strong display in the amateur competition.

Bill Murray, Macklemore and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will also compete in the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when Gareth Bale will make his PGA Tour debut at Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

When is Gareth Bale playing in PGA Tour at Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins on Thursday 2nd February 2023. It runs until Sunday 5th February 2023 – not that anyone is expecting Bale to make the final cut!

Bale will feature on the opening three days during the Pro-Am team competition.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am schedule

Thursday 2nd February

Day 1 – Sky Sports Golf from 4:30pm / Main Event from 8pm

Friday 3rd February

Day 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 4:30pm / Main Event from 8pm

Saturday 4th February

Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf from 4pm / Main Event from 8:30pm

Sunday 5th February

Day 4 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm / Main Event from 9:30pm

How to watch Gareth Bale on the PGA Tour

You can watch Gareth Bale in action at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am event live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

