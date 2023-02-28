A reduced field of 120 will battle it out for supremacy at the Bay Hill Club in Florida. They are all vying for the red cardigan, a tradition established in memory of golf legend Arnold Palmer.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament is back for 2023 with some of the world's finest golf stars competing for a wedge of the massive $20 million prize pot.

Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is among the top contenders for the title, though of course it won't be an easy task for anyone to dominate in this field. John Rahm is considered the favourite with Rory McIlroy rounding off the top pack.

The prize money total has been raised by over 100% since 2021 as a thinly-veiled response by PGA Tour officials to the LIV Golf rival series.

Fans across the globe will be keen to soak up the world's greatest stars shining across the course at Bay Hill with The Players Championship on the horizon in March.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to Arnold Palmer Invitational golf, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When is the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational will take place on Thursday 2nd March and run until Sunday 5th March.

Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times 2023

Play begins around midday UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out the PGA Tour website.

How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Arnold Palmer Invitational schedule 2023

All UK time.

Thursday 2nd March

From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 4pm on Main Event

Friday 3rd March

From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 6pm on Main Event

Saturday 4th March

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 5:30pm on Main Event

Sunday 5th March

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 8:30pm on Main Event

